Weather Forecast: Showers continue Monday

MISSOULA — Expect another round of rain showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm Monday. Off and on showers will be possible through the day, but most widespread during the morning. Expect some sunshine for west-central and southwest Montana this afternoon.

A ridge of high pressure builds in Tuesday and continues through this week. Highs will return to the low 70s Tuesday then approach 80 degrees by Thursday and Friday. However, with so much moisture still around expect it to be cloudy in the afternoons with some isolated showers possible as well.

Taking a quick look at the weekend, models are showing the potential for another system to bring more rain showers and thunderstorms. Exact details and timing is still uncertain, but the trend is leaning towards wet weather returning for the weekend.

