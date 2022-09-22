Weather Forecast: Showers continue through this evening

MISSOULA — A low pressure system will keep rain showers in the forecast for all of western Montana through this evening. High temperatures Thursday top out in the 50s.

Skies will clear tonight, and given the recent rain, a favorable set up for fog will develop Friday morning for all of western Montana. Once this clears, expect a mix of sun and clouds Friday with highs in the 60s.

High pressure will build through the weekend and continue into next week. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s this weekend then warm into the 70s and 80s by Monday of next week.