Weather Forecast: Showers continue Thursday

MISSOULA — Rain showers again in the forecast Thursday with the most steady and widespread rain falling across northwest Montana. Drier conditions will be felt the further south you are. Highs will be mostly in the 40s with low to mid 50s in the Bitterroot Valley.

Precipitation will slowly shift south this evening bringing a rain/snow mix to parts of west-central and southwest Montana tonight into early Friday morning.

Colder temperatures will felt Friday behind a cold front with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A weak ridge of high pressure sets up this weekend leading to dry weather. Temperatures will be running right around to slightly below seasonal average topping out in the 30s to low 40s on both Saturday and Sunday.

An active weather pattern looks to return next week as snow showers move into the forecast. Temperatures are expected to drop next week as well with highs only in the 20s to low 30s by next Wednesday.