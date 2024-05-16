Weather Forecast: Showers, cooler and breezy Friday

MISSOULA — Looking at one more day in the 70s today with mostly to partly sunny skies.

As a cold front approaches expect gusty winds to pick up this afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph to 40 mph across Western Montana.

As the cold front moves through tonight, scattered rain showers will develop and continue into Friday morning.

Highs Friday will drop into the 50s with scattered rain showers and gusty winds continuing through the day.

Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s on Saturday. Sunday will see a return of rain showers with highs falling back into the 50s.

Next week will keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s with scattered rain showers possible each day through the week.