Weather Forecast: Showers Friday then drier for the weekend

MISSOULA — Not a lot of moisture is available in the atmosphere, however, there is just enough this afternoon for scattered rain, snow, graupel or even a rumble of thunder to develop. Highs today are in the upper 40s to low 50s.

High pressure will start to build this weekend with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Isolated showers will continue in the mountains with generally dry conditions in the valleys.

Mild and dry weather sets up as we start next week. Highs will be in the 50 and 60s Monday then 60s and 70s by Tuesday.

Our next weather system brings a return to cooler and active weather by the middle of next week. Highs drop back into the 40s by Thursday and Friday with mountain snow and valley rain/snow setting up.