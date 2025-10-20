Weather Forecast: Showers linger this morning

MISSOULA — Scattered rain showers linger this morning with some clearing and sunshine by the afternoon. Highs on your Monday top out in the 40s to low 50s.

High pressure sets up for the rest of the week leading to dry and pleasant Fall weather. Highs will be in the 50s Tuesday then 50s and 60s through Friday.

Changes once again roll in for the weekend as our next weather system moves in.

Highs drop into the 40s and low 50s Saturday then 40s Sunday.

Valley rain and mountain snow moves in Saturday with even some snow mixing down into the valleys by Sunday.

We'll continue to update this as we move through the week.