Weather Forecast: Rain, snow and freezing rain Wednesday morning

MISSOULA — Scattered valley rain/snow or freezing rain will linger across Montana through the morning. It doesn't take much for icy roads to develop with these freezing rain scenarios, so take it easy on the roads this morning.

This system will help valleys break their inversions with highs expected to be in 30s to low 40s today.

Expect a dry today Thursday with highs again in the 30s to low 40s. Our next weak system will bring another round of valley rain/snow and mountain snow Thursday night into Friday morning.

High pressure rebuilds over the region this weekend. It doesn't look overly strong, but valley inversions should strengthen once again.