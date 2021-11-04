Weather Forecast: Showers return Thursday

MISSOULA — Expect dry conditions across western Montana Thursday morning with showers moving in Thursday afternoon. This will be a mild system as highs top out in the 50s and low 60s. This means snow levels will generally stay in the highest elevations with no impacts on area passes.

Skies clear leading to a nice day Friday. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with high temperatures running around 10 degrees above average.

Cooler temperatures are expected this weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. A few valley rain and mountain snow showers will be possible Saturday while Sunday remains dry.

Taking a quick look at next week, cool air will remain in place as highs only reach the 40s. Scattered valley rain/snow and mountain snow will also be possible Tuesday and Wednesday as a series of storm systems move in from the Pacific Ocean. Exact details on snow amounts for the mountains is still uncertain, stay tuned for updates as we move through the next few days.