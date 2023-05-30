Watch Now
Weather Forecast: Showers, storms and warm temps this week

Posted at 1:55 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 15:55:27-04

MISSOULA — Sunny and dry for much of western Montana on your Tuesday. However, areas primarily south of the I-90 corridor will see scattered rain showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening.

Storms will become more widespread Wednesday and continue through the end of the week. Storms will be most likely for west-central and southwest Montana with chances decreasing for northwest Montana. The stronger storms could produce small hail and heavy rain.

Scattered showers and storms stick around this weekend, again primarily for west-central and southwest Montana with drier conditions in northwest Montana. Expect highs in the 70s to low 80s this weekend.

