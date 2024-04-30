Weather Forecast: Showers this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — After a bit of sun this morning, clouds are increasing and we'll see some scattered rain, snow or graupel showers set up this afternoon and evening. Highs today will top out in the 40s.

Wednesday's setup will be very similar to today with off and rain rain, snow or graupel possible and highs remaining in the 40s.

Passes across the region through Wednesday will see off and on slushy snow with a couple of inches possible.

Temperatures will slowly begin to warm by the end of the week and weekend. Highs will be back in the 50s Thursday and Friday with 60s again by the weekend.

Drier weather looks to briefly set up Friday and Saturday as a weak ridge of high pressure builds. Models are then showing a return to active and cooler weather by the start of next week.

