Weather Forecast: Showers tonight and Tuesday

MISSOULA — Expect cloudy skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s for your Veterans Day.

Our next system rolls in tonight bringing scattered snow to the mountains along with rain/snow to the valleys. 1"-to-3" will be possible over Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail and Marias passes through tomorrow morning.

For the rest of the week, Western Montana will be under an active weather pattern, however, no major storm systems are on the way.

During this time expect off-and-on snow over mountain passes, especially along the Montana//Idaho border. Impact will be most likely during the overnight and early morning hours.

Expect mostly light rain to occur in the valleys with maybe a few snow flurries mixing in at times during the overnight hours.

The highs will be running in the 40s through the week.

