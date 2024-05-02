Weather Forecast: Showers tonight then drier Friday

MISSOULA — A few scattered showers will continue for Western Montana through the evening time. Temperatures are slightly warmer today topping out mostly in the 50s.

A brief ridge of high pressure sets up on Friday and Saturday. This will lead to warming temperatures and drier conditions. Highs will be in the 50s to low 60s Friday then mid to upper 60s Saturday.

Clouds will begin to increase on Saturday as another active and cool weather pattern sets up into next week. Expect rain showers to develop Sunday and continue off and on through at least Wednesday.

Highs will drop into the 50s Sunday then remain in the 40s to low 50s through Thursday.

