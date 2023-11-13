Weather Forecast: Showers Tuesday and Wednesday

MISSOULA — It's another day with above-average temperatures as highs are in the upper 40s and 50s. Normals for this time of year are in the low 40s.

A weak system on Tuesday could bring some light valley rain and light mountain snow.

Models are showing this to be a very narrow band of precipitation with areas along the I-90 corridor having the best chance for some light rain and snow.

A slightly stronger system brings a better chance of valley rain and mountain snow on Wednesday.

Again only light rain showers are expected in the valleys with maybe a little light snow mixed in at times.

High pressure returns at to end of the week and continues into the weekend with temperatures again running above normal in the mid-40s to low 50s.

Looking ahead to the Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, it should be pretty nice with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Models are pointing to a bit of a pattern change next week. Cooler temperatures along with better chances for snow are starting to show up.

This far out, we don't have specific details, however, just be aware that high temperatures are looking to fall into the 20s and 30s with snow showers as well.

This could bring some travel impacts for those heading out for Thanksgiving.