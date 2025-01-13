Weather Forecast: Significant cold snap later this week, average temps for now

MISSOULA — So far, January has brought fairly average temperatures and some decent snow to both Missoula (12.1") and Kalispell (6.4").

But this week, things are about to take a 180° shift!

Temperatures will remain stable until Friday. At that point, a major push of cold air will arrive and drop temperatures into the teens for highs, and lows likely below zero. With wind chill factored in, it will feel incredibly icy this weekend.

This blast of cold air does not have much precipitation associated with it though. Friday looks like our best chance to pick up more snow in the next two weeks. Overall, we expect a dry spell until the end of January/early February.

Now is the time to start prepping for this arctic blast if you have pets, livestock, or anything outside that would be sensitive to this kind of cold! Until then, happy Monday!