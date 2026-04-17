Weather Forecast: Significant warming and drying trend ahead

MISSOULA - A few showers will continue Friday as we sit under a northwesterly flow aloft. Activity will diminish after sunset and furthermore as high pressure (drier air) begins to build into the region from the WSW.

PM Weather 4-17-2026

That ridge will set the stage for a FANTASTIC weekend with lots of sunshine and warming highs... look for mid 50s to low 60s Saturday and mid 60s to around 70° for Sunday.

High pressure strengthens Monday and Tuesday with some areas now pushing the 80° mark - most will see highs well into the 70s... 15° to 20° above average!

A cold front is expected to push across the region on Wednesday causing widespread precipitation and gusty winds. The path of the parent system for Thursday and Friday is still a bit unclear, but expect cooler temps and at least some shower activity.