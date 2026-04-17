Weather Forecast: Significant warming and drying trend ahead

MISSOULA - A few showers will continue Friday as we sit under a northwesterly flow aloft. Activity will diminish after sunset and furthermore as high pressure (drier air) begins to build into the region from the WSW.
That ridge will set the stage for a FANTASTIC weekend with lots of sunshine and warming highs... look for mid 50s to low 60s Saturday and mid 60s to around 70° for Sunday.
High pressure strengthens Monday and Tuesday with some areas now pushing the 80° mark - most will see highs well into the 70s... 15° to 20° above average!
A cold front is expected to push across the region on Wednesday causing widespread precipitation and gusty winds. The path of the parent system for Thursday and Friday is still a bit unclear, but expect cooler temps and at least some shower activity.