Weather Forecast: Skies clearing later today; hot and dry weather returns next week

MISSOULA — The National Weather Service has extended its' issue of a Flood Watch for most of western Montana until 6 AM this morning

Storms capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds yesterday look like they have mellowed out. We now have just a small chance of continued scattered showers this morning and afternoon.

By tonight, clearer skies will return. Temperatures will stay in the mid-upper 80's for the weekend. Great weather is expected if you are headed to the River City Roots Festival in Missoula on Saturday!

Next week, a high pressure system will push out our cooler air mass and quickly warm us up into the high 90's. Drier conditions will also move in as a part of that high pressure working in our atmosphere.