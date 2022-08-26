Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Forecast: Skies clearing later today; hot and dry weather returns next week

River City Roots Festival
Dani Hallows
River City Roots Festival
Posted at 8:44 AM, Aug 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-26 10:44:51-04

MISSOULA — The National Weather Service has extended its' issue of a Flood Watch for most of western Montana until 6 AM this morning

Storms capable of producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, small hail, and gusty winds yesterday look like they have mellowed out. We now have just a small chance of continued scattered showers this morning and afternoon.

By tonight, clearer skies will return. Temperatures will stay in the mid-upper 80's for the weekend. Great weather is expected if you are headed to the River City Roots Festival in Missoula on Saturday!

Next week, a high pressure system will push out our cooler air mass and quickly warm us up into the high 90's. Drier conditions will also move in as a part of that high pressure working in our atmosphere.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get the FREE KPAX Streaming App