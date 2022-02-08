Weather Forecast: Slightly cooler and less windy Tuesday

MISSOULA — After a windy and warm day Monday, today will be slightly cooler and far less windy for most locations across the Northern Rockies. The pattern has not changed much: the region will remain under a ridge of high pressure keeping us generally dry. A few mountain snow showers may develop tonight into Wednesday, but overall, not much in the way of appreciable weather is expected through the week and into this weekend.

Temperatures will once again warm towards the 50 degree mark by the end of the week. The best chance of seeing temps in the 50s will be Thursday, with even a few 60 degree readings possible in select valleys of north central Idaho.

The next window for an organized weather system producing precipitation may occur early next week (Feb 14-16). Until then, expect mild and dry weather to continue.