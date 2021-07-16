Weather Forecast: Smoke continues and temps heat up this weekend

MISSOULA — Hot and hazy again Friday with highs in the 90s. If Missoula can reach 90 degrees today it will be the 20th straight day and tie the record set back in 1904. The only thing that would keep temperatures from warming this much is the thick wildfire smoke overhead.

Isolated thunderstorms will again be possible this afternoon and evening, especially for areas in southwest Montana.

Temperatures begin to really heat up this weekend and to start next week. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Saturday and mid 90s to low 100s Sunday and Monday. Once again, wildfire smoke may keep temperatures from reaching their full potential.

By Tuesday, we're watching the chance for widespread Monsoon moisture from the southwest to move into western Montana. As of now models are showing an above normal amount of available moisture moving into the northern Rockies. This would at least produce thunderstorms with rain. We'll keep monitoring this as we move through the weekend.