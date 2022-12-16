Weather Forecast: Snow and cold next week

MISSOULA - Expect cold temperatures and snow flurries for the remainder of the day Friday with highs mostly in the 20s.

Light snow will move into northwest Montana Saturday while west-central and southwest Montana remain dry.

Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s.

The arctic air we have been mentioning all week moves in Sunday to northwest Montana.

With this, expect snow and gusty winds to develop.

Wind chill values could drop well below zero during this time as well.

Highs will be in the single digits for the Flathead Valley and areas east of the Divide.

West of the Flathead Valley expect highs in the teens.

There is still quite a bit of uncertainty on how far south and west this arctic air mass will travel.

It does look like this air mass will reach the I-90 corridor by Monday but may not make it much further.

Again, numbers have been changing almost with every model run.

We'll continue to monitor it through the weekend.

One thing to keep in mind during this whole time period (Sunday - Friday) widespread snow is expected to develop.

First with the arrival of the arctic front than with the expected arrival of an atmospheric river by the end of next week.

We are talking snow measured in feet in the mountains and over mountain passes.

With difficult travel due to snow in the valleys as well.

If you have plans to travel for Christmas, especially by the middle and end of next week, now is the time to prepare for very snowy and very difficult driving conditions.

We'll continue to bring updates with more information in the coming days.

