Weather Forecast: Snow and rain showers Friday

MISSOULA — A very weak system will bring mountain snow along with valley rain/snow first to northwest Montana this afternoon then west-central and southwest Montana this evening. Mountain passes could pick up around 2"-to-6" of snow while valleys see just a dusting to 0.5". Temperatures are warming, so expect highs today in the mid to upper 30s.

High pressure begins to build this weekend leading to quiet and milder weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Saturday and upper 30s to low 40s Sunday. Mountain locations along with the Glacier Region could see snow showers linger Saturday with just very light snow amounts expected.

The high pressure ridge will build and strengthen even more next week. Some models are showing highs in the low to mid 40s with some areas across the southern Bitterroot Valley ( Darby and Sula) even pushing 50 degrees by Monday and Tuesday.