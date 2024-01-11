Weather Forecast: Snow and wind this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — An arctic front will continue to move through Western Montana this afternoon and evening.

Along the front expect gusty winds, snow and blowing snow.

Snow bands will also be possible this afternoon and evening.

Those who fall under the stronger bands can expect quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow and difficult driving conditions.

Behind this front, temperatures will plummet Friday into the weekend.

The highs will be below zero or in the single digits Friday through Sunday.

Low temperatures during this time will be running between -15º and -30º with wind chills as low as -30º to -50º.

Temperatures will slowly warm next week returning to the 20's by Wednesday.

Models are hinting at yet another weather system bringing more snow to western Montana during the Wednesday and Thursday time frames.

