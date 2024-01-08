Weather Forecast: Snow and wind tonight through Wednesday

Expect very active weather with snow and cold this week.

First storm system: Tonight - Wednesday morning

This system will bring the most impacts to mountains along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier region. Lookout, Lolo and Marias Passes could see 12"-to-20" with 6"-to-12" over Lost Trail Pass tonight through Wednesday morning.

Valleys along Highway 2 from Hungry Horse through West Glacier and Essex are looking at snow amounts of 6"-to-12".

Valleys around Thompson Falls, Trout Creek, Libby, Troy, Whitefish, Bigfork and Seeley Lake could see 2"-to-5" of snow.

Most of the Flathead Valley along with the Mission, Missoula and Bitterroot valleys are looking at around 1"-to-3" of snow.

However, snow bands and snow squalls will be possible Tuesday afternoon for these locations, and as we know, if you fall under those snow bands be prepared for quick bursts of heavy snow and gusty winds.

Winds will be another factor with this as wind gusts could reach 40-to-50 mph leading to snow, blowing snow and very difficult driving.

Second storm system: Wednesday night - Friday morning

An arctic air mass will be moving from east to west across the divide in Northwest Montana starting Wednesday evening.

Areas around Glacier National Park and the Flathead Valley will begin to see temperatures drop with snow and wind as the front moves through.

This front will continue to slowly trek south and east through the day Thursday and reach west-central and southwest Montana by Thursday night.

Once again, expect snow and wind as the front approaches and moves through.

Very difficult travel along with snow and blowing snow will be possible with this system.

Third system: Bitter cold

Highs will fall into the single digits or below zero on Thursday and continue through the weekend with lows well below zero along with frigid wind chills.

Take this into account if planning on any travel over the course of this week and weekend.

