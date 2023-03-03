Weather Forecast: Snow bands continue into the evening

MISSOULA - Snow showers and snow bands will be possible again this afternoon and evening as our atmosphere remains unstable.

Once again, much like last night under the stronger bands, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and bursts of heavy snow.

Saturday will be mostly dry and cool with highs in the 30s.

Another system will then bring a chance for more snow Sunday.

Only light amounts are expected.

Temperatures remain cool next week, however, a less active weather pattern is expected.

Highs will be in the low to mid-30s with mostly to partly cloudy skies for much of the week.

