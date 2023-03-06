Weather Forecast: Snow bands Monday afternoon and evening

MISSOULA - A system will bring scattered snow showers to west-central and southwest Montana Monday afternoon and evening.

Some snow bands will be possible with heavier snow under these bands.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for west-central and southwest Montana from 5 p.m. to midnight Monday.

Tuesday through Thursday looks to be mostly dry, however, off and on light snow will once again be possible primarily in the mountains.

Highs will remain below seasonal normal topping out in the low to mid-30s.

Friday and into the weekend slightly warmer air along with moisture from the Pacific Ocean brings mountain snow along with valley rain/snow.

Highs during this time are expected to be in the mid-30s to mid-40s.

