Weather Forecast: Snow bands possible through Saturday morning

MISSOULA - Snow showers will continue this afternoon and evening for western Montana.

Again, some snow bands/squalls could also develop leading to quick bursts of moderate to heavy snow.

Snow showers will stick around Saturday with temperatures running in the mid-30s to low 40s.

A quick-moving ridge of high pressure will bring a taste of Spring Sunday and Monday.

Highs will be in the low to mid-40s Sunday with sunshine and mid-40s to even a few low 50s Monday.

Active weather will return by Tuesday and Wednesday as our next system brings mountain snow along with valley rain and snow.

Highs will be running right around to slightly below average topping out in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

