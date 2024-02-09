Weather Forecast: Snow bands this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — Snow showers along with snow bands will be possible primarily for areas from the Mission Valley and south through the evening time.

Expect a quick burst of moderate to heavy snow along with rapidly changing road conditions under the stronger bands.

A quick look at the weekend will showcase dry and cool weather Saturday with highs in the low to mid-30s.

Sunday will start dry with snow showers returning to Northwest Montana by Sunday afternoon.

The showers will slowly work south into west-central and Southwest Montana by Sunday evening.

Next week, the Northern Rockies will be under a somewhat active weather pattern.

This will keep off and on snow for both mountains and valleys through at least Thursday of next week.

No major storms are expected, with just light amounts in the valleys with a few inches each day possible in the mountains.