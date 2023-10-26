Weather Forecast: Snow continues into Friday

MISSOULA — Scattered snow showers along with cold temperatures again Thursday with highs in the 20s and 30s.

The forecast tonight shows the chance for some snow bands to set up and continue into Friday morning.

Those who fall under the stronger bands can expect brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow and rapidly changing road conditions.

These look mostly likely to form in the Mission Valley along with the I-90 corridor and south.

Snow showers will come to an end by Friday afternoon with temperatures remaining in the 20s and 30s.

Clearing skies and cold air will allow for the coldest temperatures of the season to be reached Friday night and Saturday morning.

The lows will be in the single digits and low teens.

Temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend and continue into next week with highs in the low 30s Saturday, mid to upper 30s Sunday then 40s and even some 50s by the middle of next week.

