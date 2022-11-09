Weather Forecast: Snow continues into this evening

MISSOULA - Snow will continue for west-central and southwest Montana through this evening.

Winter Storm Warnings are in place through 8 p.m. tonight.

After today, a cold and dry weather pattern sets up for western Montana through this weekend and into next week.

Highs will remain below average topping out in the 20s to mid-30s with mostly to partly cloudy skies overhead.

Looking at the extended forecast, models show an active weather pattern could return starting Thanksgiving week.

This could lead to winter travel conditions the Thanksgiving holiday.

Stay tuned.

