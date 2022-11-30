Weather Forecast: Snow continues into Thursday

MISSOULA - A winter storm will keep snow in western Montana through the day Thursday.

Heavy snow will fall over Lost Trail, Lolo, Lookout and Marias passes with these areas receiving at least 12" of snow.

The heaviest snow for west-central and southwest Montana including the Missoula and Bitterroot valleys will start Thursday morning and continue into Thursday afternoon.

Cold temperatures but dry weather moves in for the weekend with highs mostly in the 20s.

Cold temperatures stick around next week. Snow showers will again be possible Monday. Then expect generally dry but chilly weather for the rest of the week.

