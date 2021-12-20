Weather Forecast: Snow continues Monday

MISSOULA — Snow in west-central and southwest Montana this morning will move north through the day. Northwest Montana will see more accumulating snow by this afternoon with a couple more inches possible by this evening. Areas along and south of the I-90 corridor will see snow this morning then transition into a rain/snow mix this afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid 30s for the Missoula Valley and low 40s for the Bitterroot Valley.

Northwest Montana will continue to see light snow, with very little accumulation Tuesday. West-central and southwest Montana will be dry with mild temperatures, topping out in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Our next weather system will bring valley snow or rain/snow back by Wednesday with highs across western Montana in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures begin to drop by the end of the week and snow continues to fall. Highs will be right around seasonal averages Thursday and Friday topping out in the low 30s.

After that cooler air moves in for the Christmas weekend with snow showers sticking around as well. Highs will be in the 20s to low 30s Christmas Day then 10s and 20s the Sunday after Christmas.