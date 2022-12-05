Weather Forecast: Snow continues Monday night into Tuesday

MISSOULA — Light snow will continue Monday afternoon and evening for western Montana. Best chance for accumulating snow will be across northwest Montana roughly from the Mission Valley and north.

Tuesday, an arctic air mass will push up along the divide from the east. This air mass will bring moderate to heavy snow primarily from Columbia Falls and east to Marias Pass. Heavy snow will also be possible from Seeley Lake to Swan Lake. Those traveling in these locations should expect difficult driving through the day Tuesday. All other locations can expect light off and on snow showers Tuesday.

A drier air mass briefly sets up Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 20s to low 30s.

Active weather quickly returns for the weekend as a series of storm systems bring more moderate to heavy snow to the mountains increasing that mountain snow pack. Valleys will again see periods of snow through the weekend as well.