Weather Forecast: Snow continues this afternoon and evening

MISSOULA — Light snow continues through the afternoon and evening. Not heavy, but light snow will create slippery roads across the region through Saturday morning.

We'll see a brief break from the snow on Saturday with highs in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Starting Saturday night and continuing through the middle part of next week the Northern Rockies will be under a very active weather pattern.

Watch the forecast:

Snow continues this afternoon and evening

Temperatures, which earlier in the week looked like they would warm into the mid and upper 30s are trending cooler meaning precipitation will fall as all snow.

Off and on snow will be possible each day Sunday through Wednesday with moderate to heavy snow in the mountains and light snow showers in the valleys.

Models are trending warmer by next weekend with highs returning to the upper 30s and low 40s.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: