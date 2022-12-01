Weather Forecast: Snow continues through the evening

MISSOULA - Snow showers will continue into the evening for western Montana.

Portions of west-central and southwest Montana primarily from Missoula south and east could see snow squalls develop this evening.

Sudden increased snow rates, decreased visibility and difficult driving conditions will be likely under these snow squalls.

Snow will start to come to an end late tonight into Friday morning, however, some lingering light snow will be possible through Friday morning.

Drier conditions are expected Friday afternoon through Sunday with highs in the 20s.

Models are then showing the chance for another system to bring snow back to western Montana Sunday night through Tuesday of next week.

This system won't be nearly as strong as the one experienced over the past few days, however, the chance for light accumulating snow will be there.

Temperatures remain chilly through next week with highs topping out only in the 20s.

