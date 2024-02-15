Weather Forecast: Snow continues through tonight

MISSOULA — Off and on snow will continue for western Montana this afternoon and evening.

The heaviest snow again looks to set up along and south of the I-90 corridor. This will continue into early Friday morning.

Cold overnight lows are expected tonight and Friday night with temperatures in the single digits and teens.

The coldest wind chills will be felt in the Glacier Region tonight where a Wind Chill Advisory is currently in place through Friday morning. Here, wind chills could drop to -20°.

Skies will clear Friday into Saturday, however, with cold air in place highs will only be in the 20s to low 30s Friday then low to mid-30s Saturday.

After this quick cold snap, temperatures slowly warm for next week with highs back in the upper 30s and 40s by Monday.

