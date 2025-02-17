Weather Forecast: Snow continues through Tuesday

MISSOULA — Snow continues through Tuesday morning.

Widespread snow and blowing snow will be possible across the region this afternoon and evening. Snow bands will also be possible leading to bursts of heavy snow.

Another round of snow moves in Wednesday night and Thursday. During this time, mountains could pick up an additional 3"-to-6" of snow with 1"-to-3" in the valleys.

After this, temperatures will quickly begin to warm.

Highs go into the upper 30s and low 40s Friday - Sunday.

Temperatures will continue to warm next week with low to mid 40s by Monday.