Weather Forecast: Snow continues through Wednesday morning

MISSOULA — So far, the Bitterroot Valley has been the big winner for snow with 12" or more being reported.

Snow continues for all of Western Montana through tonight and Wednesday morning.

This round will bring snow to Northwest Montana. Widespread amounts of 2"-to-5" will be possible with 4"-to-8" in the Mission Valley. At the same time, snow will continue to pile up in west-central and Southwest Montana.

We'll briefly dry things out Wednesday afternoon into Thursday before models show another round of much lighter snow moving in by Friday.

