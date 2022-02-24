Weather Forecast: Snow flurries and cold Thursday

MISSOULA — Snow flurries will be possible across western Montana Thursday morning. These will come to an end by the afternoon with cloudy skies and highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

High pressure builds in for the weekend with dry weather and warming temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 30s to mid 40s by Sunday.

Next week, a wet and mild weather pattern will set up bringing precipitation from the Pacific Ocean. Mountain snow and valley rain/snow will start Monday and be possible each day through the end of the week. Temperatures will be running around 5-8 degrees above average with highs ranging in the low to upper 40s.