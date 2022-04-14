Weather Forecast: Snow in southwest Montana Thursday

MISSOULA — Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly again Thursday with highs only in the 30s to low 40s.

By this afternoon, a round of snow will develop in southwest Montana then move into west-central Montana this evening. The higher elevations and passes could pick up a few inches with around 2"-to-5" possible for Lolo, Lost Trail & Lookout Passes along with Georgetown Lake, Sula and Butte. Around 1"-to-3" will be possible for Darby, Philipsburg, Anaconda and Deer Lodge. Most of the Bitterroot Valley and locations along the I-90 corridor will see 1" or less.

After a dry and chilly day Friday we are watching the potential for a stronger storm to move in Saturday. Most of the precipitation looks to fall Saturday afternoon and evening with snow in the mountains and rain/snow in the valleys.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, the rain/snow in the valleys looks to turn over to all snow leading to some light snow accumulations across western Montana. Those planning on traveling over the mountain passes this Easter Weekend should be prepared for a snow covered and slippery roads, especially from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.