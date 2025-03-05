Weather Forecast: Snow in Southwest Montana tonight & Thursday

MISSOULA — Western Montana remains pretty quiet through this week, with highs in the 40s and a mix of sun and clouds through Friday.

A strong low pressure system will pass to the south of us through Utah and Colorado, bringing widespread snow to parts of Idaho, Wyoming and far south-central Montana.

Those with travel plans around Livingston, Red Lodge, Bozeman, Yellowstone and I-15 over Monida Pass into Idaho should expect snow and winter travel conditions through Thursday.

For us in Western Montana, the southern part of the Bitterroot Valley — south of Hamilton — including Lost Trail Pass, could see light valley rain/snow and mountain snow tonight into Thursday morning.

High pressure builds with mild and dry weather for the weekend as highs return to the 50s Saturday - Monday of next week.

Watch the 24/7 StormTracker Weather stream below: