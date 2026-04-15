Weather Forecast: Snow levels lower tonight with a cold front

MISSOULA - A strong cold front associated with a larger low pressure system will sweep across the region this afternoon/evening continuing pass level snow and valley showers at first, but behind the front, breezy winds and quickly lowering snow levels.

PM Weather 4-15-2026

Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for impacted travel across most of western Montana running into Thursday morning. While not everyone is under a Winter Weather Advisory, valley accumulations of a trace to an inch or two of wet, slushy snow are very possible.

Highs will drop into the low 40s Thursday with scattered snow showers mixing with rain at times.

Friday will feature a few rain/snow showers lingering around the mountains with partly to mostly cloudy skies otherwise and highs in the upper 40s.

High pressure looks to slide over the region this weekend causing a warming and drying trend into early next week... could be looking at upper 60s to low 70s by Monday??