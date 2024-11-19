Weather Forecast: Snow moves back in Wednesday

MISSOULA — Today was our one dry and quiet day of the week as several storm systems move in through Saturday.

These storms will be developing over the Pacific Ocean meaning they carry a lot of moisture, however, they are also a bit warmer.

It looks like the best chance for valley snow will be Wednesday across northwest Montana. Highs will be running in the low to mid-30s with snow off and on through the day.

Areas along the Montana/Idaho border such as Troy, Libby and Trout Creek then in the Glacier Region, Columbia Falls and Hungry Horse could see 1"-to-3" of snow through the day Wednesday.

Lookout, Lolo Lost Trail, and Marias passes could pick up 3"-to-6" Wednesday.

Thursday through Saturday will see several more storm systems move in. Now, during this time snow levels will continue to rise keeping valleys as generally rain during the day then mixing with a little snow at night.

Mountain passes especially along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region will continue to see off and on snow, however, even here snow may mix with rain at times keeping snow amounts limited.

