Weather Forecast: Snow moves in Monday

MISSOULA — A low pressure system will bring widespread light snow to western Montana Monday. Valleys will see around 1"-to-3" by Monday evening with mountain passes seeing around 2"-to-5". The one exception will be for the Bitterroot Valley where warmer temperatures could lead to more of a rain/snow mix resulting in lower snow totals.

Cloudy skies along with a few snow showers will stick around Tuesday. Temperatures will begin to warm up with highs in the mid 30s to low 40s.

Our next system will bring mountain snow and valley rain/snow for Wednesday. With temperatures reaching the low to mid 40s in the valleys very little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Temperatures quickly cool with drier air moving in to end the week. High temperatures top out only in the 20s to low 30s Thursday and Friday.