Weather Forecast: Snow moves in tonight

MISSOULA - A cold front is approaching the northern Rockies this afternoon and will move through this evening.

As the front moves through snow will develop. The most snow looks to be across west-central and southwest Montana with widespread 1"-to-3" possible.

Northwest Montana will see lighter amounts, generally 1" or less.

Gusty winds will accompany the front with gusts around 25 mph to 35 mph. These will continue into Thursday.

The snow will move out early Thursday morning with cold and dry air setting up Thursday - Saturday.

Highs will be in the 20s Thursday and Friday then 20s to low 30s Saturday.

Lows will drop into the single digits or below zero across western Montana during this same time frame.

Models are still showing an active but warmer weather pattern next week as the flow shifts to bring moisture from the Pacific Ocean.

Under this pattern expect snow in the mountains with snow or a rain/snow mix in the valleys.

This pattern looks to stick around throughout the week of Thanksgiving.

