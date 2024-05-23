Weather Forecast: Snow moves out, but rain continues

MISSOULA — As west-central and southwest Montana dry out a bit, northwest Montana will see scattered rain showers and even a few thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening. Expect highs today in the 50s and 60s.

West-central and southwest Montana remain dry Friday highs in the low to mid 60s. Northwest Montana will once again see scattered showers develop during the afternoon.

More widespread rain will impact all of western Montana Saturday as another low pressure moves through the region. Expect highs in the 50s to low 60s.

We will see a major pattern change start to develop Sunday but really move in by the start of next week.

High pressure will return, bringing sunshine and mild weather back to the forecast.

Highs will be in the 60s Sunday, 70s Monday then upper 70s and 80s by Tuesday of next week.