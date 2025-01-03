Weather Forecast: Snow, rain, sleet and freezing rain Friday

MISSOULA — An impactful winter storm will move in Friday bringing heavy snow to mountains and northwest Montana.

Arctic air will move from east to west across the divide into northwest Montana today. At the same time, this cold air will interact with a storm system from the Pacific Ocean. The combination of these two systems will result in heavy snow for the northwest part of the state. The heaviest snow will fall from the Flathead Valley and east where winter storm warnings have been issued (see above graphs for snow totals.).

As you head south snow amounts will drop quickly as the arctic air is not expected to make it this far, this means rain will begin to mix with snow by Friday late morning or afternoon.

By late afternoon and evening, models show freezing rain developing for areas around the Mission Valley and south. Under these conditions roads may quickly freeze over leading to very difficult travel for tonight into Saturday morning.

Mountains during this time will experience off and on heavy snow with the heaviest snow impacting Lookout and Marias Passes (again see above graph for pass totals).

By the weekend, warmer air will move into all of western Montana keeping snow showers in the mountains and rain or rain/snow in the valleys.