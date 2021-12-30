Weather Forecast: Snow returns Thursday

MISSOULA — Light snow will be seen this morning across western Montana with just light accumulations possible. The higher amounts will be seen along the Idaho/Montana border in west-central Montana. Areas from around Ninemile, Superior, St. Regis, Trout Creek, Thompson Falls and Plains could see 1"-to-3" and Lookout Pass could see around 3"-to-6".

After a brief break this afternoon another surge of moisture will bring more snow to western Montana tonight into early Friday morning. Once again light snow with a few inches of accumulation will be possible in the valleys.

A few linger snow showers stick around Friday with cold air remaining in place. Highs will remain in the teens Friday and Saturday with lows Friday night dropping to zero or below zero across western Montana.

A weak ridge of high pressure sets up Sunday into early Monday, this will bring warmer and drier air to the region. Highs on Sunday and Monday will range from the mid 20s in northwest Montana to the mid and upper 30s through the Bitterroot Valley.

The dry weather won't last long as another active weather pattern sets up Tuesday and brings chances for snow through the following weekend.

