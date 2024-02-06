Weather Forecast: Snow returns to southwest Montana Wednesday

MISSOULA — Some are seeing a mix of sun and clouds today with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s (Missoula). However, others are not so luck with low clouds and fog creating another dreary day (Polson).

High pressure will move out with our next system moving in from the south Wednesday and Thursday. This will primarily impact southwest Montana with moderate to heavy snow in the mountains and light snow in the valleys.

The Bitterroot Valley could pick up 1"-to-2" of snow, expect around 3"-to-5" around Philipsburg and Anaconda then 4"-to-10" for Georgetown Lake, Lolo, Lost Trail and Homestake Passes.

Areas along the I-90 corridor and north towards Seeley Lake and the Mission Valley could pick up a light dusting of snow to perhaps 1" Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Areas north of the Mission Valley will generally by dry with just a few light snow showers or flurries.

Light snow showers will stick around Friday and continue into the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds along with highs in the low to mid 30s.