Weather Forecast: Snow returns tonight

MISSOULA — Our next weather system is on the way and brings widespread snow tonight into Wednesday morning.

Low temperatures will be hovering right around freezing, so initially valleys will see rain/snow then turn to all snow by early Wednesday. Highest snow amounts will be for west-central and southwest Montana. Expect precipitation to start in southwest Montana by late afternoon or early evening then move north into Wednesday morning.

Lolo and Lost Trail passes look to see the most snow with 6-12" possible by Wednesday morning. Valleys across west-central and southwest Montana could see 1-3". Higher elevation valleys such as Seeley Lake and Philipsburg could see 3-6" and Georgetown Lake could see 6-10". Northwest Montana will see the least amount of snow with just a dusting to 1" possible for areas north of Flathead Lake.

High pressure quickly builds Thursday and sticks around into the weekend. This will bring sunshine with highs ranging in the low to upper 40s.