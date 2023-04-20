Weather Forecast: Snow returns tonight and Friday

MISSOULA - Our next weather system is moving in and will bring widespread valley rain/snow and mountain snow tonight and Friday.

Little to no impacts are expected in the valley while mountain passes could receive around 2"-to-5" of snow through Friday.

A brief dry day is expected Saturday with highs in the 50s.

This won't last long as another system brings mountain snow along with valley rain Sunday and Monday.

Models are pointing towards a pattern change by around the middle of next week bringing in mild and dry weather.

Unlike the past few warm-ups we've seen this Spring, models are keeping this warm-up around for several days.

More to come on this as we get closer to next week.

