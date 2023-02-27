Weather Forecast: Snow returns tonight and Tuesday

MISSOULA - Our next weather system is on track to move into western Montana tonight and Tuesday.

Most of the snow looks to fall overnight tonight into Tuesday morning.

Mountain passes along the Montana/Idaho border and Glacier Region could see 3"-to-6".

The valleys of northwest Montana could see 1"-to-3" with all other valleys picking up 1" or less.

Expect off-and-on snow showers through the day Tuesday with most of the accumulation falling in the higher elevations.

Wednesday will be dry and cool with highs in the low to mid-30s. This is about 5°-to-8° below the seasonal normal.

Starting Thursday and continuing through the weekend models are showing several chances for off-and-on snow in western Montana.

Not much is expected in the valleys, but light accumulations will be possible. Mountains will continue to see off-and-on light to moderate snow.

Temperatures through this week, weekend, and next week look to remain below normal.

Average temperatures for the beginning of March are in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Temperatures during this time frame look to remain in the low to mid-30s.

